

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The European Central Bank will release the accounts of the monetary policy meeting of the Governing Council held on June 13-14 at 7:30 am ET Thursday. Ahead of the release, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro rose against the franc and the yen, it dropped against the greenback and the pound.



The euro was worth 131.19 against the yen, 1.1643 against the franc, 0.8837 against the pound and 1.1656 against the greenback as of 7:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX