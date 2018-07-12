

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's consumer prices increased for the second straight month in June, data from the Central Statistics Office showed Thursday.



The consumer price index climbed 0.4 percent year-over-year in June, the same rate of rise as in May.



Utility costs grew 5.4 percent annually in June, while prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages dropped by 2.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent from May, when it rose by 0.6 percent.



The EU measure of inflation or HICP, increased at a stable pace 0.7 percent yearly in June. Month-on-month, the HICP gained 0.1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX