

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - 21st Century Fox reported that the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport in the UK approved the proposed acquisition by 21CF for the fully diluted share capital of Sky which 21CF and its Affiliates do not already own. 21CF also announced that it has, with the written consent of the Independent Committee of Sky, waived the element of the pre-condition concerning approval of the UK Secretary of State which required the expiry of the time limit within which an application to the Competition Appeal Tribunal may be made.



21st Century Fox noted that all regulatory pre-conditions to the acquisition have now been satisfied or waived.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX