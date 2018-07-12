eflow Partners Up With UnaVista to Offer Automated Transaction Reporting to Enhance the Functionality of its Existing TZ MiFID II/MAR Regulatory Compliance Solution

LONDON, July 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

eflow Ltd has entered into a partnership agreement with London Stock Exchange Group's UnaVista to automate Transaction Reporting under MiFID II.

UnaVista, which is an ARM (Approved Reporting Mechanism) will report transactions to the relevant competent authorities. As a UnaVista partner, eflow clients will have a 'One stop shop' for Post Trade Surveillance, Analysis and Reporting, satisfying multiple requirements under the Market Abuse Regulation, MiFID II transaction reporting and other reporting regimes into the future.

"Our aim is to make TZ a complete regulatory platform for Cross Asset Trade Surveillance, Analysis and reporting. The Partnership with UnaVista brings us another step closer to this goal. Existing and upcoming regulation means Buy and Sell side firms face a plethora of issues around data fragmentation, a problem we are familiar with as experts in Trade Lifecycle management," said Managing Director, Ben Parker.

Wendy Collins, Managing Director, Global Strategic Partnerships, UnaVista, commented: "We are extremely pleased to welcome eflow into the Partner Programme. Six months after MiFID II go-live, we are seeing continued interest from our partners and clients. It is a testament to the efforts driven by UnaVista, and the response of our partners, to create an efficient regulatory reporting ecosystem in which firms like eflow can help clients fulfil their reporting obligations more seamlessly while showcasing their knowledge and expertise."

About eflow Ltd

Market leading provider of regulatory compliance, trade lifecycle management and white labelling solutions. eflow's solutions are used in Investment Banks, Brokers, Asset Managers and Hedge Funds to deliver significant Operational Risk Reduction, Processing Cost containment and total business process transparency through its Trade Lifecyle Management, Monitoring and Transactional Workflow solutions.

For further information please contact:

+44(0)207-101-4493

sales@eflowglobal.com



Visit: http://www.eflowglobal.com