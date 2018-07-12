In the wake of the U.S.-China trade dispute, the Chinese government has loosened its policy on ownership caps for factory sites for foreign car brands. Previously, car companies could only retain 50% of the ownership of a factory and had to set up a joint venture with a Chinese partner. By setting up shop in China, Tesla can avoid import duties on its cars, to cater to a broader customer base.Both BMW and Tesla have individually signed agreements to open car production facilities in China. The move comes amidst the ongoing trade-dispute between China and the U.S., which among other industries, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...