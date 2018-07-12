

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) said that it launched its Galaxies of Hope app, a unique digital experience created to support the neuroendocrine tumor or NET community.



Galaxies of Hope engages users through the art of visual storytelling, using the actual words and voices of patients, caregivers, and physicians who are part of the NET cancer community. The digital experience is divided into three different 'journey' types, one for each of these groups. Users can explore the different galaxies within the journeys to connect with the experiences of patients, caregivers, and physicians involved in the NET patient journey.



Galaxies of Hope is now available to download for free on the App Store for iPhone and iPad in the US only.



Novartis said it believes that raising awareness of NET cancer in creative ways is important in improving understanding and management of this rare disease. Novartis collaborated with Numinous Games, award-winning video game developers, to create Galaxies of Hope. It is a content-rich, poetic, and interactive digital experience which presents a new and unique way for NET cancer patients, caregivers, and physicians to learn more about the emotional course of this disease.



Galaxies of Hope will be available in the Google Play Store in the US only in the coming weeks.



