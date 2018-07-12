The award recognizes LTI's blockchain-based solution that optimizes inventory and improves working capital

Larsen Toubro Infotech Ltd. (NSE: LTI, BSE: 540005), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company has won the 2018 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award for App Innovation. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

Awards were presented in several categories, with winners chosen from a set of more than 2,600 entrants from 115 countries worldwide. LTI was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in App Innovation. The App Innovation Partner of the Year Award recognizes a partner that has designed, developed, and deployed Cloud Apps for their Enterprise customers, based on the Azure Application Platform.

LTI delivered an innovative solution on Microsoft Azure focused on improving procure-to-pay processes and improved supply chain visibility leveraging blockchain. LTI deployed the solution on a Azure-based platform leveraging capabilities of App builder to accelerate development and deployment.

Sudhir Chaturvedi, President Sales Executive Board Member, LTI, said, "We have a track record of solving complex problems across industries by leveraging innovation. This award underscores our efforts and investments in Blockchain for digital transformation. We look forward to continued collaboration with Microsoft for our innovation agenda."

Gavriella Schuster, Corporate Vice President, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft Corp said, "We are honored to recognize LTI of India as a Microsoft Global Partner of the Year for App Innovation. LTI has distinguished itself as a top partner, exemplifying the remarkable expertise and innovation we see in our Microsoft partner community to deliver transformative solutions."

LTI is a Gold Partner of Microsoft and a member of its Microsoft Azure Blockchain Council.

About LTI

Larsen Toubro Infotech (NSE: LTI, BSE: 540005) is a global technology consulting and digital solutions Company helping more than 300 clients succeed in a converging world. With operations in 27 countries, we go the extra mile for our clients and accelerate their digital transformation with LTI's Mosaic platform enabling their mobile, social, analytics, IoT and cloud journeys. Founded in 1997 as a subsidiary of Larsen Toubro Limited, our unique heritage gives us unrivaled real-world expertise to solve the most complex challenges of enterprises across all industries. Each day, our team of more than 24,000 LTItes enable our clients to improve the effectiveness of their business and technology operations, and deliver value to their customers, employees and shareholders. Find more at www.Lntinfotech.com or follow us at @LTI_Global.

