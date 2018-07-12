ANTALIS (ex ANTALIS INTERNATIONAL): Availability of the 2017 registration document

Antalis 2017 registration document (French version) has been registered by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on 11 July 2018 under number R.18-055.

It is made available to the public in accordance with the provisions provided for by the regulations in force and may be consulted on the Company's website (www.antalis.com/en/finance/regulated-information/financial-reports) and on the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org).

