Donnerstag, 12.07.2018

WKN: A2DTBE ISIN: FR0013258589 Ticker-Symbol: ANS 
12.07.2018 | 14:12
ANTALIS (ex ANTALIS INTERNATIONAL): Availability of the 2017 registration document

Antalis 2017 registration document (French version) has been registered by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on 11 July 2018 under number R.18-055.

It is made available to the public in accordance with the provisions provided for by the regulations in force and may be consulted on the Company's website (www.antalis.com/en/finance/regulated-information/financial-reports) and on the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org).

