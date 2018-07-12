

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's industrial production grew for the second straight month in May, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed Thursday.



Industrial production climbed 2.5 percent year-over-year in May, but slower than the 4.1 percent rise in April.



Among sectors, manufacturing production advanced 3.8 percent annually in May, while mining and quarrying output fell by 7.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent in May.



