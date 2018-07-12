Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 12, 2018) - Tower Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TWR) ("Tower" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has commenced its 2018 exploration program at the Rabbit North copper-gold porphyry project near Kamloops, British Colulmbia. A total of 5,000 metres of diamond drilling is planned in the Western Magnetie and Chrysocolla Main zones, where the Company has previously intersected high grades of near-surface gold and copper mineralization over large widths. Tower is also pleased to announce the appointment of Cambria Geosciences as advisors to the Company.

The strategically located and road-accessible Rabbit North property comprises approximately 16,400 hectares. Rabbit North is centered 14.5 kilometers east of New Gold's New Afton copper and gold mine and 28 kilometers east-northeast of Teck's producing Highland Valley copper mine. The 2018 drill program is planned to follow-up and expand on results from the highly successful drill programs from 2016 and 2017, stepping out to the north and south of these areas that display favorable geology and analogous geophysical signatures (IP chargeability/resistivity and ground magnetics). Highlighted results from these programs are listed below;

Western Magnetite Zone

RN17-015: 247 metre interval grading 0.51% copper and 0.34 g/t gold (0.75% CuEq), including 26.5m grading 0.97% copper and 0.62 g/t gold (see press release dated July 11 th , 2017)

including 26.5m grading 0.97% copper and 0.62 g/t gold (see press release dated July 11 , 2017) RN-008: 200 metre interval grading 0.30% copper and 0.15 g/t gold (0.39% CuEq), including a 72m interval of 0.47% copper and 0.20 g/t gold (see press Release, December 8, 2016)

Chrysocolla Main Zone

RN17-021: 256 metre interval grading 0.12% copper and 0.24 g/t gold, including a 42m interval of 0.37% copper and 0.39 g/t gold (see press Release, October 5, 2017)

including a 42m interval of 0.37% copper and 0.39 g/t gold (see press Release, October 5, 2017) 04-02: 142 metre interval grading 0.54 g/t gold

97-18: 90 metre interval grading 0.41 g/t gold

President & CEO Garett Macdonald states, "Following up on the excellent drill results at Rabbit North is the main priority for the Company. Drilling from previous years has returned grades and widths similar to many of the operating copper-gold mines in the Province, which is very encouraging for the potential at the project".

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Darrell Hyde, P.Geo., Exploration Manager for the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Tower Resources

Tower is a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of economic mineral projects in the Americas. The Company's key exploration assets are the Rabbit North copper-gold porphyry project located between the New Afton and Highland Valley Copper mines, the Nechako gold project near New Gold's Blackwater project and the More Creek & Voigtberg gold projects in the Golden Triangle area of Northern British Columbia.

