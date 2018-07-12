

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Legg Mason Inc. (LM) reported preliminary assets under management of $744.6 billion as of June 30, 2018. The AUM included net long-term outflows of $0.9 billion, driven by net outflows in equity of $1.4 billion, partially offset by net inflows in fixed income of $0.5 billion. Alternative flows were break-even.



Fixed income inflows included a $1.0 billion low-fee subscription. Alternative AUM reflects $0.1 billion of realizations. Liquidity net outflows were $0.2 billion and this month's AUM included a negative foreign exchange impact of $2.0 billion.



