sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 12.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 586 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

76,15 Euro		+5,95
+8,48 %
WKN: A0LD6E ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6 Ticker-Symbol: GXI 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
GERRESHEIMER AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GERRESHEIMER AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
75,96
76,00
16:59
75,90
75,95
16:59
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GERRESHEIMER AG
GERRESHEIMER AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GERRESHEIMER AG76,15+8,48 %