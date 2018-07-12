Gerresheimer will acquire the Swiss technology company Sensile Medical and thereby significantly expand its business offerings. For the Sensile Medical business, this will open up new opportunities and synergies with existing and potential new customers. The combination of the two companies will also enable Gerresheimer to enhance its Drug Delivery offering for its Pharmaceutical and Biotech partners, especially with new digital and electronic capabilities.

As part of Gerresheimer, Sensile Medical is an integral part of this internationally focused company, with its strong orientation within Drug and Healthcare sectors in key markets around the world. The broad offering of products and solutions by Gerresheimer will create a range of synergies. Gerresheimer's extensive range of primary packaging for parenterals will prove valuable in the development of device and delivery systems. Synergies with Gerresheimer's production and commercial manufacturing capabilities, especially in the Medical Plastic Systems business unit, will allow us to provide complete solutions for our Partners in the future.

Going forward, it is planned that Sensile Medical will function as the Development Center for Value Added Devices within the Gerresheimer Group.

Andreas Schütte, Executive Board Member, Gerresheimer AG Plastics Devices: "We will accelerate our growth and open new opportunities for business expansion. Sensile Medical is a perfect fit for us with its innovative products and platforms in drug delivery systems, including 'connected' devices."

Derek Brandt, Sensile Medical CEO adds: "This transaction represents a key Milestone in Sensile Medical's growth strategy. Gerresheimer is an ideal partner for Sensile Medical in so many ways. We look forward to becoming part of Gerresheimer's success in the future."

About Sensile Medical

Sensile Medical is a globally leading Swiss medical technology company in the field of Large Volume Injectors. In close corporation with pharma and biotech companies, we develop devices for liquid drug delivery. The core of our system is the patented SenseCore technology. The micro pump is cost-efficient to produce and very accurate in dosage. Our aim is, to build bridges from drugs to patients. Therefore, our designs are characterized by modularity and flexibility to meet the patient's needs in the best possible way. Sensile Medical employs about 120 employees at the headquarter in Olten. For more information, visit our website www.sensile-medical.com or our profile on LinkedIn.

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer is a leading global partner to the pharma and healthcare industries. The company's special glass and plastic products contribute to health and well-being. Gerresheimer is a global organization with about 10,000 employees and manufacturing operations in the local markets, close to customers. With plants in Europe, North and South America and Asia Gerresheimer generates revenues of approximately EUR 1.4 billion. The comprehensive product portfolio includes pharmaceutical packaging products as well as convenient and safe drug delivery systems such as insulin pens, inhalers, pre-fillable syringes, vials, ampoules, bottles and containers for liquid and solid pharmaceuticals with closure and safety systems, plus cosmetic packaging products.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180712005421/en/

Contacts:

Sensile Medical AG

Sandra de Haan

Chief Business Officer

Sandra.dehaan@sensile-medical.com

+41 62 209 71 00

or

Gerresheimer AG

Jens Kuerten

Group Senior Director Communication and Marketing

j.kuerten@gerresheimer.com

+49 211 6181250