The World of Internet of Things (IoT) Devices is Growing While Offering Massive Opportunities

The Internet of Things (IoT) takes the idea of the Internet being more than just a collection of websites to a whole new different place. It's not just a collection of websites, but millions of devices connected to the Internet for the purpose of collecting data, tracking, monitoring functionality, automating systems and processes. Nearly most digital things can be an IoT device if it's properly equipped and the range of functions for so-called "smart" devices can vary greatly while allowing pretty much anything to be monitored, tracked or automated. The number of IoT devices in existence continues to swell, and that's creating plenty of opportunities for tech firms to profit. The biggest challenge when considering stocks in the IoT space is that it's an ill-defined broad space where the major players may all have diverse income streams. Active tech companies in the markets this week include Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTC: GOPH), Accenture (NYSE: ACN), Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL), Intel Company (NASDAQ: INTC), FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE).



Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTCQB: GOPH) BREAKING NEWS: Gopher Protocol, a company specializing in the creation of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence enabled mobile technologies, is pleased to announced It completed its Guardian ORB system FCC and CE certification. We tested the product radio frequency (RF) characteristics to ensure safety levels and interference free operation according to US and European standards. The FCC Declaration of Conformity is a certification mark employed on electronic products manufactured or sold in the United States which certifies that the electromagnetic interference from the device is under limits approved by the Federal Communications Commission. The Federal Communications Commission is an agency of the US federal government, created to regulate all forms of telecommunications, radio, TV, telephony, and similar RF based devices. Its mandate is to develop and enforce safety, health and interference rules of telecommunications devices. RF devices are required to be properly authorized by the FCC prior to being marketed or imported into the United States.



The CE certification is the US FCC equivalent standards in Europe. CE marking is a certification mark that indicates conformity with health, safety, and environmental protection standards for products sold within the European Economic Area (EEA). The European Commission describes the CE mark as a "passport" that allows manufacturers to circulate industrial products freely within the internal market of the EU. The CE mark certifies that the products have met EU health, safety and environmental requirements that ensure consumer and workplace safety.

Gopher also makes its first order for the benefit of its Indiegogo campaign backers that ordered our Guardian ORB system for the past few months. We are happy to support our first customers by providing our first product that encapsulates our technology. The products will be delivered to our customers within the next few months. Guardian Orb generated pre-sales more than $63,000 within two months - https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/guardian-orb-the-most-advanced-pet-tracker-pets#/

"We are paying extra attention to our radio devices safety and harmless operation within the US and around the world" provided Dr. Danny Rittman, Gopher's CTO. "That is why we certified our custom battery, and modified our product's printed circuit boards (PCB) in order to ensure the world's safety, health and communication standards. Radio waves are forms of electromagnetic radiation - waves of energy that travel at the speed of light. It is important for us to ensure proper safety levels and radio standards in order to use our technology without causing any harm to humans and to our environment." Read this full release and more news for GOPH at http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/goph.html



Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been positioned as a leader in the IDC MarketScape: WorldWide Manufacturing Information Transformation (IX) Strategic Consulting 2018 Vendor Assessment.The report analyzed nine prominent service providers that enable manufacturers to define and execute a strategy that embeds intelligence for managing operations. Manufacturing industries covered in the report include aerospace, automotive, chemicals, consumer products, farm construction, industrial machinery, metals and pulp and paper. The report noted that Accenture's work for manufacturers in hundreds of strategic consulting projects spans process areas from safety to the most advanced stage of embedded intelligence. Its strengths, the report said, include the Accenture Insights Platform, Accenture Internet of Things(IoT) Device Platform, and Digital Plant.



Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) has been placed in the furthest overall position for its completeness of vision within the entire Magic Quadrant in Gartner's 2018 "Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce"1, which evaluated Oracle, including its Oracle Commerce Cloud. This is the ninth consecutive time that Oracle has been named a Leader in this Magic Quadrant. Oracle believes that its Leader position underscores its continued innovation in developing a modern, end-to-end digital commerce solution. Gartner positions vendors within a particular quadrant based on their ability to execute and completeness of vision. According to Gartner, "In this fast-paced digital world, change comes quickly. This makes it paramount for vendors to understand not only the emerging market, but their clients' specific needs when it comes to offering strategy and business models. "



Baidu recently announced that it plans to work with Mobileye to integrate and commercially deploy Mobileye's Responsibility Sensitive Safety (RSS) model in both the open source Project Apollo and commercial Apollo Pilot programs. Baidu also announced plans to adopt Mobileye's Surround Computer Vision Kit as the visual perception solution; it will be integrated as part of Baidu's proposition to the Chinese OEM market. The safety collaboration between Mobileye, an Intel Company (NASDAQ: INTC), and Baidu is a significant strategic success for Mobileye's RSS model, which was published last year, and will help deliver a safe driving solution for autonomous vehicles (AV) on China's challenging roadways.

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), the intelligence-led security company, recently announced it will release financial results for its second quarter 2018 on Wednesday, August 1, 2018 after the close of the U.S. markets. FireEye will host a conference call the same day at 5 p.m. ET (2 p.m. PT) to discuss the results. Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 877-312-5521 (domestic) or 678-894-3048 (international). A live audio webcast of the call may be accessed from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at http://investors.fireeye.com .



