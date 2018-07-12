Chinese PV cell and module manufacturer Risen Energy announced yesterday that it has started the construction of a new module factory in Zhejiang province in eastern China. The factory is set to have a total capacity of 5 GW.Risen's new factory comes with a total investment of about $370 million, and the company expects it to be finished within 2 years. Phase I is now underway, for a module capacity of 2 GW. The construction of this is expected to be completed in December 2018, at the same time phase II, for another 3 GW of module capacity, will begin and is estimated to finish around August ...

