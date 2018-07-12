NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc at close of business on 11 July 2018 were: 207.87p Capital only (undiluted) 212.81p Including current year income (undiluted) Notes: 1. Following the buyback of 10,000 ordinary shares on 18 May 2018, the Company has 24,263,268 ordinary shares in issue excluding 8,670,664 shares in treasury. 2. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.