ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.: ENDRA Life Sciences Granted U.S. Patent for Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Safety Based on TAEUS Technology

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2018 / ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. ("ENDRA") (NASDAQ: NDRA), a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies, has been awarded U.S. Patent Number 10,016,147 from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for "A Method and System for Estimating the Specific Absorption Rate of a Tissue Region Prior to a Magnetic Resonance Imaging Scan."

The newly issued patent covers a method and system that aims to improve safety for modern high-field magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems. Tissue heating is a significant safety concern for modern high field MRI systems. ENDRA's '147 patent defines a novel and unique way to estimate localized tissue energy absorption, prior to an MRI scan. The '147 patent has the potential to be used by manufacturers of MRI systems to prevent excessive tissue heating that may occur during an MRI scan.

The development and protection of thermoacoustic technology intellectual property ("IP") for clinical applications is a key area of focus for ENDRA. To further that goal, the Company currently has two patent agents embedded within the applied science team, working to define and secure IP to support ENDRA's innovations. As of today, ENDRA's IP portfolio totals 37 patents and patent applications that are in preparation, filed, issued or licensed, encompassing a range of device and method-focused IP in targeted global markets.

"ENDRA's recently-issued patent provides a novel approach to pre-scanning a subject, prior to an MRI exam, to identify high field MRI pulse sequences that may induce unwanted focal tissue heating," explained ENDRA's Chief Executive Officer, Francois Michelon. "It also describes a method for guiding the adjustment of the MRI pulse sequences in order to lower the risk of focal heating to the patient. We were pleased to collaborate with researchers in the Department of Radiology at Stanford University in developing this patent," concluded Michelon.

Dr. Brian Rutt, a Professor of Radiology at Stanford University and co-inventor of the patent, said: "This is a novel approach to addressing a significant challenge to the widespread adoption of ultra-high field MRI systems for clinical use. Manufacturers must demonstrate that advanced systems will not cause excessive focal tissue heating. The thermoacoustic approach detailed in our research and this patent is one of the first methods developed capable of directly and non-invasively mapping power absorbed throughout the body, and could potentially be of great benefit to manufacturers of MRI systems," concluded Rutt.

U.S. Patent Number 10,016,147 Abstract

A method and system for estimating a specific absorption rate of a tissue region prior to performing a magnetic resonance (MR) imaging scan on the tissue region. The method comprises radiating the tissue region with a plurality of short pulses, wherein the tissue region emits thermoacoustic signals responsive to the short pulses, receiving the thermoacoustic signals by at least one ultrasonic transducer, calculating a temperature rise of the tissue region based on the received thermoacoustic signals, scaling the temperature rise to estimate a temperature rise of the tissue region resulting from an MR imaging scan, and estimating the specific absorption rate of the tissue region based on the estimated temperature rise.

About ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. ("ENDRA") (NASDAQ: NDRA) is a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies. ENDRA is developing a next generation Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS™) system to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature in ways previously possible only with CT & MRI - at a fraction of the cost, and at the point-of-care. ENDRA's first TAEUS application will focus on the quantification of fat in the liver, for early detection and monitoring of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, which affects over 1 billion people globally, representing an estimated $13 billion global ultrasound market opportunity. ENDRA's goal is to bring new capabilities to ultrasound - thereby broadening access to better healthcare. For more information, please visit www.endrainc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "estimate," "anticipate," or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding the adequacy of protections afforded to us by the patents that we own and the success we may have in, and the cost to us of, maintaining, enforcing and defending those patents; expectations concerning ENDRA's ability to secure regulatory approvals; anticipated product pricing; expectations with respect to current and future partnerships; estimates of the timing of future events and achievements; and expectations concerning ENDRA's business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including, among others, the following: our ability to develop a commercially feasible technology; receipt of necessary regulatory approvals; our ability to find and maintain development partners; market acceptance of our technology; the amount and nature of competition in our industry; our ability to protect our intellectual property; and the other risks and uncertainties described in ENDRA's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and ENDRA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

