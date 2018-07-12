Public Affairs Division Global Communications Department Toyota Motor Corporation Tel: +81-3-3817-9926

TOKYO, July 12, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Since 2016, the Toyota Mobility Foundation has been working with local communities to establish mobility systems in the mountainous communities of Japan. They are partnering on projects in the Ueyama district of Mimasaka City in the Okayama prefecture and in the Asuke district of Toyota City in the Aichi prefecture.However, mobility challenges are not limited to these specific communities. Many areas of Japan are having challenges in securing means of transportation for residents due to reduced public transportation options.Under these circumstances, the Japanese government has introduced a new type of mobility system as a transportation option that has been garnering a lot of public attention. It enables citizens to utilize their private cars to supplement public transportation for other residents in their local communities at a reduced cost.Currently, many local governments are working to introduce this system. While some cases of implementation have led to regional revitalization and reduction of fiscal burden, others are facing complications such as slow adoption. When the Toyota Mobility Foundation interviewed several local governments that experienced successful implementation, an identifying factor of success was local ownership of the system and willingness for all members of the community to work together as one team.In this guidebook, TMF introduces a 10-step approach to establish a community team to implement this system. It outlines the roles and responsibilities expected across the various stakeholders such as local government, autonomous organizations, and residents. TMF also shares case studies to help local governments and non-profit staff who are working on mobility systems suitable for their local communities.To make the guidebook as practical as possible, TMF sought advice from experts and practitioners in the field as supervisors. Dr. Yoshida, an associate professor of Fukushima University, supports local traffic policy across Japan. The Japanese non-profit organization zenkoku ido Net, which means "nationwide network of community transportation service," conducts surveys and recommends activities and measures for mobility support.