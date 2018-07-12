

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Consumer prices in the U.S. edged slightly higher in the month of June, the Labor Department revealed a closely watched report released on Thursday.



The Labor Department said its consumer price index inched up by 0.1 percent in June after rising by 0.2 percent in May. Economists had expected consumer prices to increase by 0.2 percent.



Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices rose by 0.2 percent for the second consecutive month, matching economist estimates.



