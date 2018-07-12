

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple (AAPL) unveiled new MacBook Pro models with Touch Bar feature 8th-generation Intel Core processors, with 6-core on the 15-inch model for up to 70 percent faster performance and quad-core on the 13-inch model for up to two times faster performance. Additional updates include support for up to 32GB of memory, a True Tone display and an improved third-generation keyboard for quieter typing.



Starting at $1,799 and $2,399 respectively, the updated 13-inch MacBook Pro models with Touch Bar and 15-inch MacBook Pro models with Touch Bar are available immediately through Apple.com and in select Apple retail stores and Apple Authorized Resellers later in the current week.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX