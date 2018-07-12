Driving Cloud-Based Solutions Throughout the Partner Eco-system

SoftwareONE, the leading software and cloud portfolio management provider, announced today that it has attained the highest level of Microsoft CSP 2-Tier certification globally and has joined the Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) Indirect program. As a member of Microsoft's CSP Indirect Partner Program SoftwareONE will reduce go-to-market time with trusted cloud-based offerings, enabling organizations to more efficiently realize their digital transformation objectives.

As an Indirect Provider SoftwareONE supports its partner base with the tools, systems and processes to build out cloud solutions specifically on Office 365 and Azure and reach new markets. SoftwareONE focuses on three key areas to help its partners succeed:

Speed to market -SoftwareONE ensures its partners will be up and running with a dedicated partner account manager to help with onboarding, defining business objectives and meeting key cloud transformation milestones seamlessly.

Established marketplace As a premier Microsoft partner for decades, SoftwareONE brings an unparalleled depth of knowledge to the CSP program, as well as a foundation in advisory, delivery services and Microsoft cloud platform expertise.

Automation of services- no longer just license management, SoftwareONE as a CSP Indirect Provider brings greater value to the partner relationship including incentive management, business planning, and leveraging SoftwareONE's global scale to reach new markets and business channels this includes automation of billing, invoicing, and currency management.

SoftwareONE combines simplicity, trust and growth to dictate how it supports the overall CSP channel as a holistic service approach to the partner market. In addition, the SoftwareONE Cloud Solution Provider Indirect program provides a modern cloud marketplace for its partner ecosystem, as well as giving partners access to an extensive 'Simple' portfolio, including 365Simple, AzureSimple and BackupSimple to extend their client's cloud footprint.

"As more organizations turn to the cloud to drive innovation across their companies, they need both the support and options to enable a cloud-based infrastructure. When key partners, such as SoftwareONE, attain the Microsoft CSP 2-Tier certification, and join the Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider Indirect program, they bring extensive cloud opportunities to our greater partner and customer network," said Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner at Microsoft.

"SoftwareONE is committed to working with our customers to manage their cloud investments and help them increase visibility across their entire software estate be it on-premises or in the cloud. The CSP program lets us bundle cutting-edge cloud-based solutions that assist our partners in bringing their customers' solutions to achieve their business transformation goals," said Lawrence Schwartz, chief marketing officer, SoftwareONE. "We look forward to helping our partners and customers take their business to the next level of success."

