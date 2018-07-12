Next Games Oyj: The Walking Dead: Our World from Next Games and AMC Launches Globally Today - Bringing the Apocalypse to Your Neighborhood

Powered by Google Maps and Boasting Cutting Edge AR Execution, the Game Offers Easy Pick-up-and-Play for Casual Players and Deep Content for Advanced Gamers

Based on AMC's "The Walking Dead" TV Series, The Walking Dead: Our World Allows Players to Fight Walkers While On the Move Or From Home with "Couch Play" Options

NEW YORK & HELSINKI - July 12 2018 - The Finnish game developer Next Games (https://www.nextgames.com/) and AMC today launched the unique and highly-anticipated, location-based, augmented reality mobile game The Walking Dead: Our World (https://www.thewalkingdeadourworld.com/), allowing players to fight walkers wherever and whenever they want: on the streets, in the park, and even on their sofa. The game is available to download from the Apple App Store and Google Play, free-of-charge, in 153 countries globally.

Powered by Google Maps with cutting edge AR execution

The Walking Dead: Our World further expands the universe of AMC's long-running hit TV series, which has been the number one drama on television in the United States for the last six seasons among adults 18-49. State-of-the-art augmented reality execution brings walkers to the player's screen, providing an unprecedented way to join the fight against the globally spreading apocalypse in their own neighborhood.

Location is a core element of The Walking Dead: Our World's gameplay. Powered by Google Maps, the game map allows users to experience the action of AMC's The Walking Dead anywhere they go, including world-famous landmarks and buildings such as the Statue of Liberty, the London Eye and Burj Khalifa, creating an immersive and authentic experience.

Fight to survive together with friends

With hordes of walkers roaming the streets, players will need to tackle mass encounters, infestations and rescue missions. Players can fight hoards solo or compete in weekly missions alongside friends, showcasing their skills to claim recognition and rewards.

In addition to fighting the apocalypse while on the move, the game allows players to enjoy the game from the comfort of their own home with "couch play" options. A wide variety of mission types, and an extensive character collection guarantee a compelling, long-term incentive to fight back.

Unique to this game, players can use "Flares" to grant their group access to the best missions anywhere in the world, from every continent, country and city and share their best in-game moments with friends and fellow survivors.

Play alongside fan-favorite characters from AMC's The Walking Dead

Even the most seasoned gamers will be put to the test when playing The Walking Dead: Our World. Luckily, they'll have back up from heroes from AMC's The Walking Dead TV series, including Daryl, Michonne and Rick, who each fight in their own specialized way. The Walking Dead: Our World offers multiple ways to survive the apocalypse for gamers of different skill levels.

"I'm proud of team Next Games for creating this incredibly ambitious game that offers players an immersive and deeply personal experience with AMC's The Walking Dead universe. Combined with both a technically and creatively unique AR and location execution, this game truly takes a fresh approach to the genre. I'm excited to let the world play our game today and can confidently say that this will be a day to remember for Next Games," said Teemu Huuhtanen, CEO, Next Games.

"The Walking Dead has some of the most passionate fans on the planet," said Lyle Underkoffler, SVP Digital Media for AMC. "We're so excited to partner with Next Games for the second time to offer our fans this truly unique and immersive AR experience - the chance to live out their apocalyptic fantasies in the real world, and fight for survival side-by-side with their favorite characters from this iconic series. We're looking forward to seeing our fans' stories come to life in a way that was never before possible."

Game download link: www.getourworld.com (http://www.getourworld.com/)

Trailer: https://youtu.be/hKZwotdaGX0 (https://youtu.be/hKZwotdaGX0)

Additional assets: https://nextgames.box.com/s/4f6ipq5sqg2vaj1uwjjpvihxcia3t6j6 (https://nextgames.box.com/s/4f6ipq5sqg2vaj1uwjjpvihxcia3t6j6)

Website: www.thewalkingdeadourworld.com (http://www.thewalkingdeadourworld.com/)

About Next Games



Next Games (Helsinki Nasdaq First North: NXTGMS) is the first publicly listed mobile game developer and publisher in Finland, specializing in games based on entertainment franchises, such as movies, TV series or books. The developers of the critically acclaimed The Walking Dead: No Man's Land redefines the way franchise entertainment transforms into highly engaging service-based mobile games. Next Games launched The Walking Dead: Our World on 12 July, which utilizes cutting edge AR technology and is powered by Google Maps. Currently Next Games is working on three new games based on popular entertainment franchises including a mobile game for the popular Blade Runner franchise. Next Games employs over 120 people and is based in Helsinki, Finland. For more information head to www.nextgames.com (http://www.nextgames.com/)

About AMC



AMC is home to some of the most popular and acclaimed programs on television. AMC was the first basic cable network to ever win the Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series with "Mad Men" in 2008, which then went on to win the coveted award four years in a row, before "Breaking Bad" won it in 2013 and 2014. The network's series "The Walking Dead" is the number one drama on television for the last six seasons among adults 18-49. AMC's other current original drama series include "Better Call Saul," "Fear the Walking Dead," "The Terror," "Into the Badlands," "Humans," "Preacher," "The Son," "McMafia," "Dietland," and the forthcoming "Lodge 49" and "The Little Drummer Girl." AMC also explores authentic worlds and discussion with original shows like "Talking Dead," "Talking With Chris Hardwick," "AMC Visionaries" and "Ride with Norman Reedus." AMC is owned and operated by AMC Networks Inc. and its sister networks include IFC, SundanceTV, BBC America and WE tv. AMC is available across all platforms, including on-air, online, on demand and mobile.

