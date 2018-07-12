Urban Airship Unveils Global Digital Engagement Forum to Visit 15 Cities in 2018

PORTLAND, Ore., July 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital growth company Urban Airship today introduced speakers and locations for its Digital Engagement Forum 2018 (http://forum.urbanairship.com/), a global event series designed to arm digital marketers with strategies and practices needed to build deeper relationships with their customers. The educational series kicked off earlier this year, featuring Jet Airways in Mumbai and Times Internet in New Delhi, with the next two events to be held in Seattle on July 17, 2018 and Berlin on July 26, 2018.

Digital Engagement Forum Seattle (http://forum.urbanairship.com/seattle) takes place at the Columbia Tower Club, featuring speakers from Alaska Airlines, REI and Zillow, while Berlin's forum (http://forum.urbanairship.com/berlin) at SoHo House Berlin will include speakers from Adidas, OLX, Onefootball and Zeit Online. Throughout the year, the global event series will come to Austin (http://forum.urbanairship.com/austin), Chicago (http://forum.urbanairship.com/chicago), Dallas (http://forum.urbanairship.com/dallas), London (http://forum.urbanairship.com/london), Los Angeles (http://forum.urbanairship.com/los-angeles), Minneapolis (http://forum.urbanairship.com/minneapolis), New York (http://forum.urbanairship.com/new-york), Paris (http://forum.urbanairship.com/paris), San Francisco (http://forum.urbanairship.com/san-francisco), Stockholm (http://forum.urbanairship.com/stockholm) and Toronto (http://forum.urbanairship.com/toronto). Seats are limited; those interested in attending should reserve their spot using the city-specific links above.

"Customers today expect great experiences anytime, anywhere, in their moment of need - that's just the new baseline for generating customer value, loyalty and advocacy," said Brett Caine, CEO and president of Urban Airship. "This event series offers businesses an incredible opportunity to learn practices proven by leading brands across many industries, including innovative ways to make better and more valuable customer connections across multiple channels."

With so many new channels, data and regulations emerging, connecting with customers has never been more challenging. Digital Engagement Forum attendees will gather to discuss:

What's really working in omnichannel engagement: Learn the strategies, team structures, practices and data that marketing leaders rely on to execute coordinated, customer-centric campaigns across multiple channels: push notifications, email, SMS, digital wallet, voice and more.

Learn the strategies, team structures, practices and data that marketing leaders rely on to execute coordinated, customer-centric campaigns across multiple channels: push notifications, email, SMS, digital wallet, voice and more. Digital marketing's latest tools and technology: Discuss the latest tools and technologies to make orchestrated, omnichannel engagement a reality, including approaches to break down organizational and data silos and rise above channel-centric approaches.

Discuss the latest tools and technologies to make orchestrated, omnichannel engagement a reality, including approaches to break down organizational and data silos and rise above channel-centric approaches. The inside scoop on where companies are investing for the future: It's hard to keep up with an ever-increasing number of marketing channels and new devices. Learn where leading brands are placing bets and using data to make better decisions and drive more valuable relationships.

Other companies speaking at future Digital Engagement Forum events include Allstate, Caesars Entertainment Corporation, CNET, eHarmony, Expensify, and SXSW, with more to come. Partner sponsors helping to bring the forum series to cities around the world include Bottle Rocket, Mixpanel and mParticle.

The announcement of Digital Engagement Forum 2018 comes on the heels of Urban Airship's $25 million Series F funding (https://www.urbanairship.com/company/press-releases/urban-airship-lands-25-million-to-further-accelerate-global-growth) round led by Foundry Group. The company will use the funding to accelerate global sales, marketing, customer success and product innovation - integrating new customer engagement channels while extending its growth into new industries and markets.

For more information on Digital Engagement Forum 2018 or to register, please visit forum.urbanairship.com (http://forum.urbanairship.com/).

About Urban Airship

Urban Airship is trusted by thousands of businesses to drive growth through real time customer engagement. Every day, marketers and developers depend on Urban Airship to deliver billions of personalized, interactive notifications that inspire interest and drive action across all digital channels including apps, websites, mobile wallets, email, SMS and more. Urban Airship is used by many of the world's most admired companies, including Adidas, Alaska Airlines, The Home Depot, NBCUniversal, Sky Plc and Zillow. For more information, visit www.urbanairship.com (http://www.urbanairship.com/), read our blog (https://www.urbanairship.com/blog) and follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/urbanairship) or LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/urban-airship?trk=top_nav_home).

