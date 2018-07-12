Largest Annual Gathering of Global Legal Technologists, Executives and Tech Operations Professionals to Feature Recognized Innovation Futurist as Keynote

The International Legal Technology Association (ILTA) announced today Lisa Bodell, globally recognized innovation leader and futurist, will open their annual conference as the Monday keynote speaker at ILTACON 2018 event in Washington, DC.

The premier legal technology conference will bring together leaders, managers and decision-making legal technologists from small to large sized law firms, corporate and government law departments, academia and the G100 firms to discover and evolve successful legal operation strategies for today's transforming legal industry.

Lisa is the founder of futurethink, where she developed a simple approach to the otherwise complicated topic of innovation. Monday's Keynote "Kill the Company End the Status Quo, Start an Innovation Revolution" will be an informational call to arms to think differently and address the structures put in place to at first help organizations grow, but are now holding firms back. Lisa unites strategically driven ideas with forward-thinking themes in her talks, and is ideally suited to address the diverse audience of legal technologists and innovators in attendance at ILTACON. She is the author of several books, including: Why Simple Wins: Escape the Complexity Trap and Get to Work That Matters; and Kill the Company: End the Status Quo, Start an Innovation Revolution.

"Our member firms are stepping into areas of innovation at an unprecedented rate, and the demand for information on innovative programs is only going up," said Angela Dowd, President of the Board, ILTA. "That is why we're keen on presenting a thought-provoking keynote like Lisa's to make an impact, and get our membership talking in a whole new way."

The full line up at ILTACON 2018 will include over 175 educational sessions; 2 additional general sessions with panelists and moderated discussions and success stories; 7 multi-day deep dive series covering Innovation, AI, Blockchain, Data Analytics, Moving to the Cloud, O365, and Security; over 60 product demonstration rooms hosted by business partners which total over 200 across the exhibit show floor; key networking and evening fun events over each of the 4 nights; over 12 start up technology disruptors and growth partners; a one day, invite-only G100 (Global 100 Top Law Firms) CIO Forum; Women Who Lead sessions; and a large ILTA member Hub for members to gather on the central exhibit hall floor to meet other members, learn more about member benefits, content and educational offerings year round, venture out to meet business partners, and learn how to maximize the value of their member and volunteer options.

"2018 marks another transformational year for the legal technology and services industry," said Dan Liutikas, CEO of ILTA. "ILTA remains focused on providing our members opportunities to discuss critical future state possibilities, and Lisa's insights and actionable strategieswill help set the framework for Conference this year."

WHAT: ILTACON 2018

WHEN: Sunday August 19 Thursday August 23, 2018

WHERE: Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, National Harbor, MD

Lisa Bodell's keynote will take place Monday, August 20 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. ET.

For more information, visit ILTA's ILTACON 2018. Follow ILTA on Twitter at @ILTANet

To request complimentary media registration at ILTACON, visit our Press Page.

About ILTA:

The International Legal Technology Association (ILTA) serves the professional needs of more than 24,000 U.S. and international legal technology professionals and their organizations. Our core values-respect, commitment to members, sharing of information and promoting lifelong learning-drive all we do to support the peer-driven organization that is ILTA. ILTA demonstrates excellence throughout 5 main areas of our organization: Membership, Events, Business Partnerships, Marketing and Publications, and Technology/IT/Operations. Since its founding in 1980, the association's focus is to achieve results for our membership and the legal technology profession at large. Much of the value we provide as an association occurs through the coordinated efforts with our global volunteer membership teams.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180712005193/en/

Contacts:

The International Legal Technology Association (ILTA)

Patti Moran, 312-533-4114

Vice President, Marketing and Communications

press@iltanet.org