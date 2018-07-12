Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ 046890), a global market leader in LED (light emitting diode) design and manufacturing, announced that a research has shown that its "SunLike" is an optimized LED for human centric lighting that improves eye health and sleep quality.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180712005307/en/

SunLike spectrum that lowered the blue light peak, which is an optimized LED for human centric lighting (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research team of Biomedical Information Laboratory, Seoul National University College of Medicine in Korea, has reported that using SunLike based lighting, the eye discomfort is significantly reduced and the sleep quality is improved compared to conventional LED lighting users.

The researchers conducted experiments on adults including graduate students at Seoul National University, who spend a lot of time studying at their desk indoors. Each participant was instructed to use SunLike desk lamp and conventional LED lamp for 3 hours before bedtime. The team conducted a questionnaire and analyzed the vital signs of participants recorded during sleep.

Subjective evaluation through questionnaires showed a significant decrease in eye fatigue and a marked improvement in sleep quality. The researchers found that improvement of the feeling of not refreshing after a sleep in the following morning was statistically significant.

As a result of analyzing the measured vital sign, the time it takes to fall asleep is 23% faster and the time to break during sleep was also improved by 43%. Therefore, the research team found that sleep efficiency as an indicator of sleep was significantly improved from 88% to 94%.

"We conclude that these effects are due to the stabilization of the autonomic nervous system rhythm, which is manifested by inactivation of sympathetic nerve and activity of parasympathetic nerve by SunLike based lighting," said the research team of SNU. "Light affects people's circadian rhythm. In order to improve biorhythm, we can adjust the light according to time zone and use a light source close to sunlight," said the research team of SNU.

SunLike is an advanced light source that combines the latest optical and compound semiconductor technology of Seoul Semiconductor and *TRI-R technology, a sunlight spectrum reproduction technology, that is a registered trademark by the Toshiba Materials Co., Ltd. It that lowers blue light peak similar to sunlight spectrum contributes to maintaining a stable human circadian rhythms and enhancing the color clarity of objects.

In addition, as a result of analyzing the blue light emitted by the LED 'SunLike', it received Eye Safety Certification for level RG-1, the highest level of safety, from Korea Testing Research Institute last November. This is the level given to a safe light source without any photobiological hazards.

"Since its launch on June 29th, last year in Frankfurt, Germany, with Toshiba Materials Co., Ltd., SunLike has being supplied to global customers in US, Europe, China and Japan that manufacture home lightings, smart desk stands and lamps. It is also currently working on more than 200 projects for SunLike with customers, suppliers and researchers," said Minsoo Son, marketing vice president of Seoul Semiconductor. "We will prove SunLike is the innovative LED which adds value for human centric lighting by demonstrating differentiated quality and competitiveness to exceed customers' expectations."

*TRI-R, supported by Toshiba Materials, finds in the definition "The light closest to the sun for human well-being" as its original concept. The sun light spectrum is developed by the same company and can be reproduced by a white LED light source technology.

About Seoul Semiconductor

Seoul Semiconductor develops and commercializes light emitting diodes (LEDs) for automotive, general illumination, specialty lighting, and backlighting markets. As the fourth-largest LED manufacturer globally, Seoul Semiconductor holds more than 12,000 patents, offers a wide range of technologies, and mass produces innovative LED products such as SunLike delivering the world's best light quality in a next-generation LED enabling human-centric lighting optimized for circadian rhythms; WICOP a simpler structured package-free LED which provides market leading color uniformity and cost savings at the fixture level, providing high lumen density and design flexibility; NanoDriver Series the world's smallest 24W DC LED drivers; Acrich, the world's first high-voltage AC-driven LED technology developed in 2005, including all AC LED-related technologies from chip to module and circuit fabrication, as well as multi-junction technology (MJT); and nPola, a new LED product based on GaN-substrate technology that achieves more than ten times the output of conventional LEDs. UCD constitutes a high color gamut display which delivers more than 90% NTSC. To learn more, visit www.seoulsemicon.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180712005307/en/

Contacts:

Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd.

Korea and Asia

Jeonghee Kim

+82-70-4391-8311

+82-10-4843-6303

jeonghee.kim@seoulsemicon.com

Americas

Andrew Smith

+1 (901) 831-6614

andrew.smith@seoulsemicon.com

China

Vincent Wu

+86-1391-7898226

vincent.wu@seoulsemicon.com

Europe

Marc Juarez

+49 89 450 36 90 31

marc.juarez@seoulsemicon.com

Japan

Kohei Shimooka

+81-80-4668-9710

kohei.shimooka@seoulsemicon.com