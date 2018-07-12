GLX Completes Audited Financial Statements - Prepares Reg A+ Filing with SEC

SHERIDAN, WY / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2018 / Today GLX is happy to announce that we have completed our audited financial statements from inception through year end 2016. Currently GLX has the ticker symbol "GLX" reserved with the NASDAQ market. Alternatively GLX is speaking with a number of different regulated security token exchanges about creating an equity token for GLX shares and being one of the first IPO's or STO's on a regulated exchange.

Ronald Russo, GLX's Founder & CEO stated, "As a technology platform aspiring to disrupt global financial markets we have always dreamed of giving our investors and members easy access to public ownership in GLX. The audit process and the work we have done preparing our Reg A brings us one step closer to making that a reality."

GLX is in the process of completing our 2017 audits and our Form 1-A (Regulation A Offering Statement) with the the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a Tier II Reg A+ public offering. To view the 2015 - 2016 Statements CLICK HERE.

ABOUT GLX

GLX is a blockchain-powered technology platform for global financial markets. We are building an open, decentralized, and connected suite of products and services that will enable new business models to emerge. Our solutions facilitate new interactions, interfaces and experiences for individuals, institutions and industries.

GLX takes on new challenges and opportunities presented by the ubiquitous, pervasive, and ambient computing platforms of the future. The platform allows members to unlock and unleash the true potential of blockchain, virtual / augmented reality and artificial intelligence in the global capital markets. The destination is a ground-breaking global capital market information portal and financial networking platform.

