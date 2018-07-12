Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 12, 2018) - Tree of Knowledge International Corp. (CSE: TOKI) is the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, having previously traded as Courtland Capital on the TSX Venture Exchange.

The company produces and sells hemp-based cannabidiol or CBD products in certain jurisdictions in the United States, as well as in Europe, South America, Australia and China.





The company's CBD product line contains EVR Premium Hemp Oil, which is derived from U.S. Department of Agriculture approved industrial hemp grown in the United States. Products include hemp oil, capsules, tinctures and balm.

The products are: ORGANICALLY GROWN, ORGANICALLY HANDLED, NON-GMO, VEGAN and GLUTEN-FREE and may be used in connection with the treatment of a number of ailments and for general wellness purposes.

The company places QR codes on all of its products so customers can view the third-party lab results for each specific product batch. Each Certificate of Analysis shows the amount of CBD in the product along with test results for the presence of pesticides, microbials and heavy metals to ensure the products are of the highest purity.

The company has appointed Vancouver-based Northbay Capital Partners Corp. as its strategic, financial and M & A advisor to help identify, evaluate and structure strategic transactions to maximize shareholder value. Please visit www.northbaycapitalpartners.com, or contact Rahim Rajwani at 604-376-8821.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.evrcbd.com, contact Michael Caridi, Chairman and CEO, at 917-295-1374, or email michael@evrcbd.com.

