Penticton, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 12, 2018) - Green Mountain Health Alliance Ltd. ("Green Mountain" or the "Company") the large-scale, low-cost, quality cannabis wholesaler announces Dr. Rahim Valani, as a valuable addition to its Medical Advisory Board.

Dr. Valani brings to the table vast experience in the areas of medicine, education, and business. Dr. Valani, a recognized change-agent in the field of medicine, is known for raising the bar on quality in healthcare systems across the globe. He will bring his research and scholarly talent to the company to enable appropriate medical cannabinoid therapy based on strains, dosing, and delivery methods.

"We are pleased to announce that Dr. Rahim Valani has chosen the Green Mountain Health Alliance team." said Wade Attwood, President, Co-Founder, and Director of Green Mountain. "His combination of both experience and education in medicine, healthcare, and business is highly valued, and we are pleased to work with him going forward."

Valani states, "It is an honour to join Green Mountain Health Alliance and work alongside a talented team committed to the long-term health and well-being of Canadians. By leveraging our collective experiences, we can embrace the diversity that fuels our nation and focus on the unique needs of individuals and communities to responsibly build ecosystems of support."

Dr. Rahim Valani has been practicing emergency medicine in some of Canada's busiest emergency departments for over 18 years. Through his positions with St. Joseph's Health Centre (Toronto), Brampton Civic Hospital and Hamilton Health Sciences, Dr. Valani has led teams to respond to the changing needs of patients, communities, and the healthcare system. A recognized change agent, he has worked locally, nationally and internationally to learn, research, design and lead improvements to the delivery of emergency medicine as well as the supporting systems, structures, and processes. His innovative approaches have helped to relieve some of the significant pressures faced by our healthcare systems while concurrently raising the bar on quality to ensure Ontarians receive exceptional and timely care. Dr. Valani has worked with teams across Canada and around the globe to facilitate knowledge exchanges and collaborated on the development of the first international standards for pediatric emergency medicine.

Throughout his career, Dr. Valani has been committed to developing future leaders and supporting individuals and teams to achieve their full potential. This passion led him to the positions of associate professor with the University of Toronto Faculty of Medicine and assistant professor with McMaster University where he received several accolades including the award for teaching excellence for contributions to the Emergency Medicine program.

Dr. Valani received his Doctor of Medicine from Queen's University, a Masters in Medical Education from the University of Dundee, Scotland, and a Master's in Business Administration with a specialization in operations and strategy from the Wharton School of Business, University of Pennsylvania. An accomplished researcher and author, Dr. Valani work has been published in several peer-review journals, and he is the editor of three books, including Canada's first book dedicated to pediatric emergency medicine, Essentials of Pediatric Emergency Medicine (2018). Dr. Valani is a highly respected speaker and is frequently sought to present at national and international conferences.

Green Mountain is currently mid-stage of Health Canada's Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR) process.

About Green Mountain Health Alliance Ltd.: Green Mountain Health Alliance Ltd. (GMHA) is a capacity wholesale cannabis company developing large-scale, low-cost production facilities in the Okanagan, B.C. The Company has submitted an application to become a licensed cultivator, processor and distributor of cannabis within Health Canada's Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations ("ACMPR").

As a wholesale producer, GMHA aims to fill a gap in the Canadian cannabis market, including the emerging recreational cannabis market, upon legalization in Canada. This business model effectively eliminates retail risk. The company has secured over 140 acres with the potential for over 1,000,000 square feet of growing space. The first site will be a 200,000 square foot facility on a 16-acre parcel, located in Canada's best growing area, the Okanagan.

Green Mountain's experienced team and strong partnerships are focused on the cost-effective and efficient production of medical cannabis. The company is committed to best in class practices for low energy and sustainable production.

Grow Green.

