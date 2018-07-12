New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 12, 2018) - CannabisNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled "Cannabidiol Market Anticipates Growth as Regulatory Change Looms in U.S.," featuring Marijuana Company of America Inc. (OTC Pink: MCOA).

One of the main aims of the team working at Scio is to encourage plant strains that have a particularly high yield of CBD. Careful data collection and analysis are being used to assess the quality of plants and the effectiveness of techniques used to grow them. The expected change in the legal status of CBD in the United States will make it easier for MCOA to conduct research and cultivate CBD rich industrial hemp like at the Scio site, and for patients to have access to the products that come from it. MCOA and GHG are also collaborating on a similar project in New Brunswick, Canada, on a much larger scale. For this project, the two companies are working with the New Brunswick Department of Aquaculture, Agriculture and Fisheries (DAAF) to explore better approaches to growing hemp. With markets for hemp and CBD reaching greater maturity, the DAAF has shown its faith in the future by awarding a grant of $10,750 to the joint MCOA and GHG venture in the region. These funds will be used on test projects for the current crop season, which will allow the companies to improve their cultivation techniques.

About Marijuana Company of America, Inc.

MCOA is a corporation which participates in: (1) product research and development of legal hemp-based consumer products under the brand name "hempSMART", that targets general health and well-being; (2) an affiliate marketing program to promote and sell its legal hemp-based consumer products containing CBD; (3) leasing of real property to separate business entities engaged in the growth and sale of cannabis in those states and jurisdictions where cannabis has been legalized and properly regulated for medicinal and recreations use; and, (4) the expansion of its business into ancillary areas of the legalized cannabis and hemp industry, as the legalized markets and opportunities in this segment mature and develop. For more information, visit the company's website at www.MarijuanaCompanyofAmerica.com

About CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

CannabisNewsWire ("CNW") is a specialized information service that (1) aggregates cannabis news, (2) provides CannabisNewsBreaks that quickly updates investors in the space, (3) enhances corporate press releases, (4) helps companies with distribution and optimization of social media, and (5) delivers comprehensive corporate communication solutions. CNW is uniquely positioned in the cannabis market with a strong team of journalists and writers who can help private and public companies reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public through our ever-growing dissemination network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets. CNW is bringing unparalleled visibility, recognition and content to the cannabis industry.

