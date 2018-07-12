New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 12, 2018) - NetworkNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled "E-Commerce Growth Potential Supercharged by Gamification," featuring DeepMarkit Inc. (TSXV: MKT) (OTCQB: MKTDF).

To hear the NetworkNewsAudio version, visit: http://nnw.fm/9Rme3

To read the original editorial, visit: http://nnw.fm/g1Ceg

DeepMarkit Inc. (TSXV: MKT) (OTCQB: MKTDF) appears to be on the cutting edge of smart customer conversion technology with offerings such as the company's advanced, highly customizable slide-out Gamify app, which launched for free on Shopify in February. The app has subsequently become available on fast-growing e-commerce platform BigCommerce, as well as seeing incarnation as a plug-in for WordPress. An arguably slick-looking gamification platform for e-commerce sites, Gamify is a real testament to DeepMarkit's constant drive toward developing new and compelling ways to engage audiences such as the retail consumer. Gamify puts an intuitive reward game front end on the digital shopping experience. The platform does so in a world of increasingly prevalent e-commerce as a means of consistently converting visitors into entries on the mailing list, as well as new checkout orders. Giving people the chance to win a prize, they can apply to merchandise they were likely thinking of purchasing anyway, helps create a greater sense of added value for consumers.

About DeepMarkit

DeepMarkit is a gamification technology company inventing new ways to engage consumers and other audiences. The company's proprietary promotions platform enables businesses and agencies to create branded games that incentivize customers, thus driving sales, capturing data and generating leads. DeepMarkit offers marketers both free and paid solutions which are suitable for campaigns of all sizes, targeting multiple channels on the web, mobile and social media. DeepMarkit's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, symbol MKT and on the OTCQB, symbol MKTDF. For more information, visit the company's website at www.DeepMarkit.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

