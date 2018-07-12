Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their patient analytics engagement on the healthcare retail industry. A leading healthcare retail client wanted to improve patient conversion rates by developing a robust patient engagement strategy.

According to the healthcare retail industry experts at Quantzig,"Factors like the rising consumer demand, convenience, comfort, location, and time affect the growth of the organized healthcare retail companies."

Retail healthcare, or retail clinics, are potentially disruptive in the global healthcare industry. Companies in the healthcare retail space are increasingly entering into partnerships and collaborations with national pharmacies and retailers to establish walk-in healthcare retail outlets. Furthermore, the rising competition in this industry has given rise to price-wars between major players in the sector. Our pricing analytics engagement helps healthcare retail companies in assessing the impact of price differentials on the overall market share.

The pricing analytics solution helped the client to gain detailed insights into the pricing structure of their competitors. The client was able to boost the efficiency of their networks, segment target customers, and drive profitability.

This pricing analytics solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Gain real-time insights into the pricing scenario and make proactive decisions

Identify the price points and maximize sales and profits

This pricing analytics solution offered predictive insights on:

Estimating the impact of pricing on sales volume

Evaluating customer behavior and predicting customer churn

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

