Calling plans in 24 countries complement Microsoft's footprint and help clients realize full potential of Microsoft Teams

Arkadin, an NTT Communications company and market leader in cloud Unified Communications (UC) services, announced today the launch of Global Direct Routing as a Service for Microsoft Teams. Multi-national corporations can now deploy Microsoft Phone System with Teams in 24 countries. Direct Routing is the latest addition to Arkadin's Cloud Transformation Services (CTS) portfolio. Arkadin is one of a select group of launch partners for Microsoft Teams Direct Routing as a Service which is designed to enable work forces to make and receive phone calls over the public switched telephone network (PSTN) without the need for on-premise infrastructure or on-staff expertise.

Arkadin is a global Microsoft modern workplace enablement partner that guides clients through the cloud voice transformation journey with a strong focus on organizational change management and ongoing support via managed services to help organizations realize the full potential of Microsoft Teams.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Microsoft to offer flexible, global deployment options for Microsoft Phone System with Teams and Skype for Business," says Christophe Reyes, Arkadin's Managing Director, Unified Communications Services Line. "Our 15 years' in successfully delivering cloud voice services with Microsoft, coupled with our comprehensive managed services program, will ensure global clients have a smooth transition to Teams and a premium end-user experience."

Arkadin's Global Direct Routing as a Service includes:

Flexible calling plans: (per minute, unlimited per user bundle, per second, bring your own carrier)

Mix-and-match: deploy both Microsoft Arkadin calling plans that enable customers to utilize their existing voice capabilities and extend global-area coverage

Compliance with regulatory requirements to simplify deployment (phone numbers, e911)

Service Desk: 24/7/365 Voice NOC and monitoring

Contact Center: native Teams contact center solutions

In addition, Arkadin Cloud Transformation Services (CTS) delivers end-to-end professional services to guide clients through the cloud voice transformation journey with Microsoft Teams. The journey to the cloud is unique for each organization and Arkadin provides consulting, planning, deployment and ongoing support services to mitigate risk and navigate complexity along the way. Arkadin strives to be the one-back-to-pat delivering a complete managed service for Microsoft Teams.

Voice enablement is critical component of transition to Teams

Customer networks are a key indicator for delivering a positive user experience.As a certified Microsoft partner, Arkadin customers benefit from the highest quality, globally deployed direct routing infrastructure made possible through NTT Communications Tier-1 global network.

"Arkadin's new Direct Routing as a Service offer is compelling," says Bill Haskins, Senior Analyst and Partner, Wainhouse Research. "Its combination of Arkadin's proven networking capabilities, global footprint, and professional services experience provide the enterprise with an opportunity to leverage the best of all worlds native Teams calling, a trusted and supported voice experience, and the expertise to configure everything with the end-user in mind."

Arkadin's Direct Routing as a Service is available in 24 countries today (Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom and USA. Arkadin will continue to add new countries based on client demand.

Organizations are encouraged to participate in a 60-day CTS Teams Pilot to discover Microsoft Teams full potential. For more information: https://www.arkadin.co.uk/cloud-transformation-services

About Arkadin

Arkadin enables clients to succeed in a digitally connected workplace with market leading cloud communications services. Over 50,000 businesses spanning the largest global enterprises to small companies have enjoyable collaboration and communication experiences from our audio/web/video conferencing and Unified Communications services. As an NTT Communications company, we provide a cutting-edge infrastructure for premium service quality and unrivaled customer support that is administered locally through 56 operations centers in 34 countries.

www.arkadin.com

About NTT Communications Corporation

NTT Communications solves the world's technology challenges by helping enterprises overcome complexity and risk in their ICT environments with managed IT infrastructure solutions. These solutions are backed by our worldwide infrastructure, including industry leading, global tier-1 public and private networks reaching over 190 countries/regions, and more than 400,000m2 of the world's most advanced data center facilities. Our global professional services teams provide consultation and architecture for the resiliency and security required for your business success, and our scale and global capabilities are unsurpassed. Combined with NTT Data, NTT Security, NTT DOCOMO and Dimension Data, we are NTT Group.

www.ntt.com

