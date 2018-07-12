HYDRO HOTEL EASTBOURNE PLC - Interim Results for the Half Year ended 30 April 2018

The gross profit percentage for the period was 1.55% higher than in the six months to 30 April 2017 and staff costs reduced by 2.7% compared to the figure for the period to 30 April 2017 (17.10% increase in the half year to 30 April 2017).

Overheads increased by 14.32% (18.05% increase in the half year ended 30 April 2017). As discussed at the AGM, essential repair work to the fabric of the building has been undertaken during the six months to 30 April 2018. These necessary repair costs have contributed to an increase in repair and maintenance costs of £53,918 in the six month period to 30 April 2018 compared to the same period the previous year, contributing to the increase in overhead expenses. There is an increase in the loss for the half year to 30 April 2018 to £199,834 compared to £152,741 for the half year to 30 April 2017.