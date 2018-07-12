sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
12.07.2018 | 15:40
HYDRO HOTEL EASTBOURNE PLC - Interim Results for the Half Year ended 30 April 2018

London, July 12

12 July 2018
Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc
("Hydro Hotel" or the "Company")
Interim Results for the Half Year ended 30 April 2018


YOUR CHAIRMAN'S LETTER
Dear Shareholder,
SIX MONTHS TO 30 APRIL 2018
I am pleased to report on the company's results for the six months to 30 April 2018. The total turnover for the six month period to 30 April 2018 was £1,514,627 compared to £1,519,004 for the same period the previous year, a reduction of 0.29% (compared to an increase in the six months to 30 April 2017 of 14.62%).
The gross profit percentage for the period was 1.55% higher than in the six months to 30 April 2017 and staff costs reduced by 2.7% compared to the figure for the period to 30 April 2017 (17.10% increase in the half year to 30 April 2017).
Overheads increased by 14.32% (18.05% increase in the half year ended 30 April 2017). As discussed at the AGM, essential repair work to the fabric of the building has been undertaken during the six months to 30 April 2018. These necessary repair costs have contributed to an increase in repair and maintenance costs of £53,918 in the six month period to 30 April 2018 compared to the same period the previous year, contributing to the increase in overhead expenses. There is an increase in the loss for the half year to 30 April 2018 to £199,834 compared to £152,741 for the half year to 30 April 2017.
The bedroom refurbishment programme continued (29 rooms refurbished in both the period ended 30 April 2018 and 30 April 2017) and there has been significant capital investment in the gardens to further improve the offering for our guests.
The management team continue to explore new methods of promoting and marketing the enhanced facilities at our 4* status hotel.
Yours sincerely,
Graeme C King, MA, CA
11 July 2018






STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30 APRIL 2018
Half year toHalf year toYear ended
30 April 201830 April 201731 October 2017
(Unaudited)(Unaudited)(Audited)
£££
TURNOVER1,514,6271,519,0043,524,796
OPERATING (LOSS)/PROFIT(203,817)(156,789)148,571
INTEREST RECEIVABLE3,983 4,0487,866
(LOSS)/PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION(199,834)(152,741)156,437
TAXATION--(29,717)
(LOSS)/PROFIT FOR PERIOD£(199,834)£(152,741)£126,720
(Loss)/Earnings per share(33.31)p(25.46)p21.12p

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AT 30 APRIL 2018
30 April 201830 April 201731 October 2017
(Unaudited)(Unaudited)(Audited)
£££
FIXED ASSETS
Tangible Assets2,707,4852,628,9072,634,543
CURRENT ASSETS
Stocks32,88337,31227,719
Debtors112,685126,184112,616
Investment - 6 month notice deposit account200,000200,000200,568
Cash at bank and in hand634,892779,9551,018,326
980,4601,143,4511,359,229
CREDITORS
Amounts falling due within one year(563,668)(614,919)(543,661)
NET CURRENT ASSETS416,792528,532815,568
TOTAL ASSETS LESS
CURRENT LIABILITIES3,124,2773,157,4393,450,111
PROVISION FOR LIABILITIES(85,022)(71,811)(85,022)
NET ASSETS£3,039,255£3,085,628£3,365,089
CAPITAL AND RESERVES
Called up share capital600,000600,000600,000
Revaluation reserve419,767424,046419,767
Profit and loss reserves2,019,4882,061,5822,345,322
£3,039,255£3,085,628£3,365,089

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30 APRIL 2018
Half year to Half year toYear ended
30 April 201830 April 201731 October 2017
(Unaudited)(Unaudited)(Audited)
£££
NET CASH (USED IN)/INFLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES (Note 1)(187,991)(157,760)310,013
NET CASH GENERATED (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES (Note 2) (153,443)(411,929)(557,331)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Dividends paid(42,000)(42,000)(126,000)
NET (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(383,434)
(611,689)
(373,318)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD1,018,3261,391,6441,391,644
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD£634,892£779,955£1,018,326
RELATING TO:
Cash at bank and in hand£634,892£779,955£1,018,326

NOTES TO THE STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30 APRIL 2018
Half year toHalf year toYear ended
30 April 201830 April 201731 October 2017
(Unaudited)(Unaudited)(Audited)
£££
Note 1
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING
ACTIVITIES
(Loss)/profit after tax(199,834)(152,741)126,720
Adjustments for:
Taxation--29,717
Depreciation91,39286,794182,298
Loss on disposal of fixed assets3,5747,6797,035
Interest receivable(3,983)(4,048)(7,866)
OPERATING CASH FLOW BEFORE WORKING CAPITAL CHANGES(108,851)(62,316)337,904
MOVEMENTS IN WORKING CAPITAL
(Increase)/decrease in stocks(5,164)(3,449)6,144
(Increase)/decrease in debtors(69)12,43726,005
(Decrease) in creditors(73,907)(104,432)(4,371)
Income taxes paid--(55,669)
NET CASH (USED IN)/GENERATED FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES£(187,991)£(157,760)£310,013

Note 2

INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchases of tangible fixed assets(157,994)(215,977)(365,273)
Proceeds on disposal of tangible fixed assets-- 644
Interest received3,9834,048 7,866
Proceeds from/(payment for) other investments568(200,000)(200,568)
NET CASH FLOW (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES£(153,443)£(411,929)£(557,331)

NOTES TO THE ACCOUNTS
1The results are prepared on the basis of the accounting policies set out in the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 October 2017.
2The earnings per share are based on a loss of £199,834 (2017 loss £152,741) being the loss on ordinary activities after taxation.
3The movement in retained Profit and loss Reserves and Revaluation Reserves from £2,765,089 at 31 October 2017 to £2,439,255 at 30 April 2018 includes the loss for the period and dividends of £126,000 (£42,000 paid in the period and £84,000 accrued).
4Creditors, amounts falling due within one year, include a dividend for the year ended 31 October 2017 declared by the directors and paid on 3 May 2018 at the rate of 14p per share of £84,000 (2017 14p per share £84,000).
5A copy of the interim report and accounts and the Chairman's statement thereto, which were approved by the Board of Directors on 11 July 2018, will be posted to all registered shareholders shortly thereafter.
6The financial information set out above does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. Statutory accounts for the year ended 31 October 2017, on which the report of the auditor was unqualified and did not contain a statement under section 498 of the Companies Act 2006, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies.
7The Company's auditor, Mazars LLP, has not reviewed these unaudited interim accounts.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.


