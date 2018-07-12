HYDRO HOTEL EASTBOURNE PLC - Interim Results for the Half Year ended 30 April 2018
London, July 12
|12 July 2018
Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc
("Hydro Hotel" or the "Company")
|Interim Results for the Half Year ended 30 April 2018
YOUR CHAIRMAN'S LETTER
|Dear Shareholder,
|SIX MONTHS TO 30 APRIL 2018
|I am pleased to report on the company's results for the six months to 30 April 2018. The total turnover for the six month period to 30 April 2018 was £1,514,627 compared to £1,519,004 for the same period the previous year, a reduction of 0.29% (compared to an increase in the six months to 30 April 2017 of 14.62%).
|The gross profit percentage for the period was 1.55% higher than in the six months to 30 April 2017 and staff costs reduced by 2.7% compared to the figure for the period to 30 April 2017 (17.10% increase in the half year to 30 April 2017).
Overheads increased by 14.32% (18.05% increase in the half year ended 30 April 2017). As discussed at the AGM, essential repair work to the fabric of the building has been undertaken during the six months to 30 April 2018. These necessary repair costs have contributed to an increase in repair and maintenance costs of £53,918 in the six month period to 30 April 2018 compared to the same period the previous year, contributing to the increase in overhead expenses. There is an increase in the loss for the half year to 30 April 2018 to £199,834 compared to £152,741 for the half year to 30 April 2017.
|The bedroom refurbishment programme continued (29 rooms refurbished in both the period ended 30 April 2018 and 30 April 2017) and there has been significant capital investment in the gardens to further improve the offering for our guests.
|The management team continue to explore new methods of promoting and marketing the enhanced facilities at our 4* status hotel.
|Yours sincerely,
Graeme C King, MA, CA
11 July 2018
|STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30 APRIL 2018
|Half year to
|Half year to
|Year ended
|30 April 2018
|30 April 2017
|31 October 2017
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Audited)
|£
|£
|£
|TURNOVER
|1,514,627
|1,519,004
|3,524,796
|OPERATING (LOSS)/PROFIT
|(203,817)
|(156,789)
|148,571
|INTEREST RECEIVABLE
|3,983
|4,048
|7,866
|(LOSS)/PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION
|(199,834)
|(152,741)
|156,437
|TAXATION
|-
|-
|(29,717)
|(LOSS)/PROFIT FOR PERIOD
|£(199,834)
|£(152,741)
|£126,720
|(Loss)/Earnings per share
|(33.31)p
|(25.46)p
|21.12p
|STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|AT 30 APRIL 2018
|30 April 2018
|30 April 2017
|31 October 2017
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Audited)
|£
|£
|£
|FIXED ASSETS
|Tangible Assets
|2,707,485
|2,628,907
|2,634,543
|CURRENT ASSETS
|Stocks
|32,883
|37,312
|27,719
|Debtors
|112,685
|126,184
|112,616
|Investment - 6 month notice deposit account
|200,000
|200,000
|200,568
|Cash at bank and in hand
|634,892
|779,955
|1,018,326
|980,460
|1,143,451
|1,359,229
|CREDITORS
|Amounts falling due within one year
|(563,668)
|(614,919)
|(543,661)
|NET CURRENT ASSETS
|416,792
|528,532
|815,568
|TOTAL ASSETS LESS
|CURRENT LIABILITIES
|3,124,277
|3,157,439
|3,450,111
|PROVISION FOR LIABILITIES
|(85,022)
|(71,811)
|(85,022)
|NET ASSETS
|£3,039,255
|£3,085,628
|£3,365,089
|CAPITAL AND RESERVES
|Called up share capital
|600,000
|600,000
|600,000
|Revaluation reserve
|419,767
|424,046
|419,767
|Profit and loss reserves
|2,019,488
|2,061,582
|2,345,322
|£3,039,255
|£3,085,628
|£3,365,089
|STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
|FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30 APRIL 2018
|Half year to
|Half year to
|Year ended
|30 April 2018
|30 April 2017
|31 October 2017
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Audited)
|£
|£
|£
|NET CASH (USED IN)/INFLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES (Note 1)
|(187,991)
|(157,760)
|310,013
|NET CASH GENERATED (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES (Note 2)
|(153,443)
|(411,929)
|(557,331)
|FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Dividends paid
|(42,000)
|(42,000)
|(126,000)
|NET (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(383,434)
(611,689)
(373,318)
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD
|1,018,326
|1,391,644
|1,391,644
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD
|£634,892
|£779,955
|£1,018,326
|RELATING TO:
|Cash at bank and in hand
|£634,892
|£779,955
|£1,018,326
|NOTES TO THE STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30 APRIL 2018
|Half year to
|Half year to
|Year ended
|30 April 2018
|30 April 2017
|31 October 2017
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Audited)
|£
|£
|£
|Note 1
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING
|ACTIVITIES
|(Loss)/profit after tax
|(199,834)
|(152,741)
|126,720
|Adjustments for:
|Taxation
|-
|-
|29,717
|Depreciation
|91,392
|86,794
|182,298
|Loss on disposal of fixed assets
|3,574
|7,679
|7,035
|Interest receivable
|(3,983)
|(4,048)
|(7,866)
|OPERATING CASH FLOW BEFORE WORKING CAPITAL CHANGES
|(108,851)
|(62,316)
|337,904
|MOVEMENTS IN WORKING CAPITAL
|(Increase)/decrease in stocks
|(5,164)
|(3,449)
|6,144
|(Increase)/decrease in debtors
|(69)
|12,437
|26,005
|(Decrease) in creditors
|(73,907)
|(104,432)
|(4,371)
|Income taxes paid
|-
|-
|(55,669)
|NET CASH (USED IN)/GENERATED FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|£(187,991)
|£(157,760)
|£310,013
|Note 2
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Purchases of tangible fixed assets
|(157,994)
|(215,977)
|(365,273)
|Proceeds on disposal of tangible fixed assets
|-
|-
|644
|Interest received
|3,983
|4,048
|7,866
|Proceeds from/(payment for) other investments
|568
|(200,000)
|(200,568)
|NET CASH FLOW (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|£(153,443)
|£(411,929)
|£(557,331)
|NOTES TO THE ACCOUNTS
|1
|The results are prepared on the basis of the accounting policies set out in the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 October 2017.
|2
|The earnings per share are based on a loss of £199,834 (2017 loss £152,741) being the loss on ordinary activities after taxation.
|3
|The movement in retained Profit and loss Reserves and Revaluation Reserves from £2,765,089 at 31 October 2017 to £2,439,255 at 30 April 2018 includes the loss for the period and dividends of £126,000 (£42,000 paid in the period and £84,000 accrued).
|4
|Creditors, amounts falling due within one year, include a dividend for the year ended 31 October 2017 declared by the directors and paid on 3 May 2018 at the rate of 14p per share of £84,000 (2017 14p per share £84,000).
|5
|A copy of the interim report and accounts and the Chairman's statement thereto, which were approved by the Board of Directors on 11 July 2018, will be posted to all registered shareholders shortly thereafter.
|6
|The financial information set out above does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. Statutory accounts for the year ended 31 October 2017, on which the report of the auditor was unqualified and did not contain a statement under section 498 of the Companies Act 2006, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies.
|7
|The Company's auditor, Mazars LLP, has not reviewed these unaudited interim accounts.
