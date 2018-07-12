Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-07-12 15:30 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Based on the European Central Bank decision to withdraw the authorization of AS "ABLV Bank" and Nasdaq Vilnius Member Rules, the Management Board of Nasdaq Vilniushas decided to terminate AS "ABLV Bank" Nasdaq Vilnius Membership as of July 12, 2018. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +371 67 212 431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.