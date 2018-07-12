New Mosque Architecture in Bahrain: Balancing Tradition and Modernity With Corian Solid Surface

LONDON, July 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

A newly constructed mosque sits elegantly in the city of Sehla, Bahrain. Located in the Manama Gidhafs area, the Sheik Aziz mosque has been commissioned by the Jaffaria Waqf Directorate to Asico Group, a company with extensive expertise in the fabrication of Corian Solid Surface. Designed by Sheik Mohsin Al Asfoori, the building architecture is based on a traditional construction scheme while it embraces high performance, modern materials such as Corian Solid Surface for the exterior façade as well as the interior cladding and furnishings.

The mosque features one dome and two round minarets which, along with the exterior walls, have been cladded with Corian Exteriors panels based on Corian Solid Surface in the Glacier White and Dusk colours. The two contrasting colours have been used to create decorative Islamic patterns, an intricate combination of geometric motifs, arabesques and calligraphic inscriptions that covers the overall exterior cladding. About 400 sheets of Corian Exteriors panels based on Corian Solid Surface have been utilized to create the large mosque exterior cladding and the result is homogenous decorative surfaces with no visible joints between the panels of Corian Solid Surface.

The Sheik Aziz mosque interiors benefit also of the versatility and the beautiful look of Corian Solid Surface. The large dome covering the prayer hall where worshippers gather for prayer is made with perforated Corian (Glacier White and Aztec Gold colours). The ornamented vaulting, typical of the Islamic architecture, features geometric patterns that let the daylight filters in through the roof.

Decorated pillars and semi arches in Corian Solid Surface in the same contrasting colours surround the prayer hall conceived as a large, open space for congregational prayers. Adding a touch of discretion, the first floor passageway located just beneath the dome is framed by perforated and engraved panels of Corian. The overall effect of these intricate and complex decorations, meant to awe and inspire the mosque worshippers, could be achieved using the CNC technology.

Spanning across the entire mosque, Corian Solid Surface in a perforated or engraved version, blends easily with other materials and richly decorate each space or design solutions such as staircase, ceilings, passageway, fountains and desks with Islamic interlace patterns.

For the Sheik Aziz mosque, Corian was chosen for its inherent qualities of beauty, durability and low maintenance combined with stain, UV and daily traffic resistance.