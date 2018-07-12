sprite-preloader
TwentyFour Income Fund - Dividend

PR Newswire

London, July 12

12 July 2018

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 56128 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Re: Dividend Announcement

The Directors of TwentyFour Income Fund Limited have declared that a dividend will be payable in respect of quarter end 30 June 2018 as follows:


Ex Dividend Date19 July 2018
Record Date20 July 2018
Payment Date31 July 2018
Dividend per Share1.50 pence (Sterling)


For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:

Nathan Brown +44 (0)20 7260 1000

Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited:

John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900

Alistair Wilson


