Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 11-July-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 406.40p INCLUDING current year revenue 411.73p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 402.19p INCLUDING current year revenue 407.53p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---