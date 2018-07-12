Regulatory News:

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

innogy Finance B.V. Post-Stabilisation Notice

NatWest Markets Plc (contact: Philippe Bradshaw, TEL: +442070855213) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014)), was undertaken by the Stabilising Manager(s)named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: innogy Finance B.V Guarantor (if any): innogy SE Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 250m Description: Tap of 0.75% Nov 2022 bond Stabilising Manager(s) NatWest Markets Plc (co-ordinating stabilisation manager) Offer price: 100.759

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180712005495/en/

Contacts:

NatWest Markets Plc

Philippe Bradshaw

TEL: +442070855213