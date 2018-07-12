A.M. Best has been voted the International Best Ratings Agency for Takaful at the International Takaful Awards 2018, held in conjunction with the 12th International Takaful Summit in London. This is the fourth consecutive year that A.M. Best has won the award.

The International Takaful Awards recognise the achievements of companies that have made significant contributions and shown leadership in the (re)takaful sector.

Roger Sellek, chief executive officer of A.M. Best, EMEA and Asia-Pacific, said: "A.M. Best's ratings give confidence to the market to engage with Takaful operators. As the leading global insurance rating agency, A.M. Best brings a broader understanding of insurance market issues and challenges to its coverage of the Takaful market. Winning the 2018 International Best Ratings Agency for Takaful award for a fourth consecutive year demonstrates our continuing commitment to this sector."

The award was accepted on behalf of A.M. Best by Mahesh Mistry, senior director analytics.

