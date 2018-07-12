Looking Back on the AT&T Time Warner MergerWhen I first heard about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) acquiring Time Warner Inc. (NYSE:TWX), I thought both sides could benefit from the deal. A recent interview with AT&T CEO John Stankey has me rethinking that position-and reevaluating my AT&T stock forecast.The interview took place in Midtown Manhattan, on the 15th floor of Time Warner's expansive tower. It had a lot to do with turning "HBO"-Time Warner's crown jewel-into something more like.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...