WNDM Medical Inc. Announces Record Sales for the Second Quarter of 2018 - Up 56% over Second Quarter 2017

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2018 / WNDM Medical Inc. (OTCQB: WNDM), today announced record sales performance for the second quarter of 2018.

Based in Fort Worth, Texas, WNDM Medical Inc. (WNDM) has a management team in place with significant healthcare industry experience that is committed to sales growth by providing efficacious products to improve patient outcomes.

Second Quarter 2018 Financial Highlights

Second quarter 2018 revenues of $2.3 million were up 56% compared to the same period in 2017, and represented an all-time high in quarterly sales.

Year-to-date revenues of $4.3 million were up 38% compared to prior year, also an all-time high for any six-month period.

Second quarter 2018 revenues were also up 15% over the first quarter of 2018, which held the past record for quarterly sales.

"Our second quarter sales performance reflects another period of exceptional growth during which we achieved record sales results in consecutive quarters," said Michael D. McNeil, Chief Financial Officer of WNDM. "The Company continues to invest heavily in additional field sales resources to accelerate top-line growth while maintaining a profitable bottom-line."

"We increased our sales representation by approximately 40% during Q2," said Zach B. Fleming, Vice President, Sales. "With extensive product training; targeted engagements with new clinicians; and executed agreements with new facilities, we believe these new representatives will be contributing to our "top line' growth by Q4 2018."

About WNDM Medical Inc.

With its No. 1 goal of improving patient outcomes, WNDM Medical Inc. develops, markets and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It has a strong history of developing long-term strategic partnerships with a focus on products that fuse nature and science with medicine. Its primary products are in the $11 billion U.S. consumable medical device market and the $1.5 billion biomaterials market. WNDM Medical sells and distributes CellerateRX®/CRXa® Surgical Activated Collagen® Adjuvant and HemaQuell® Resorbable Bone Hemostat. For more information, visit WNDM.com.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in the press release that relate to the Company's expectations with regard to the future impact on the Company's results from new products in development and any other statements not constituting historical facts are "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of and subject to the safe harbor created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Since this information may contain statements that involve risk and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, the Company's actual results may differ materially from expected results. This document may contain forward-looking statements concerning the Company's operations, current and future performance and financial condition. These items involve risks, contingencies and uncertainties such as product demand, market and customer acceptance, the effect of economic conditions, competition, pricing, the ability to consummate and integrate acquisitions, and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties detailed in the Company's SEC filings, which could cause the Company's actual operating results, performance or business plans or prospects to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by these statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise any of these statements to reflect the future circumstances or the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Contacts:

Investor Relations

877-205-7719

ir@wndm.com

SOURCE: WNDM Medical Inc.