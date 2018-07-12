Decision Diagnostics Corp. Announces Election of Two Key Managers to the Board of Its Korean Partner 'The Bio Co, Ltd.'

DECN Also Reports Major Progress Toward the Completion of Clinical Trials Testing of Its Genchoice! Strip, Begins Final Preparations for International Product Launch

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2018 / Decision Diagnostics Corp. (OTC PINK: DECN) is a 16 year old, diabetes-focused bio-technology R&D firm, manufacturer, quality plan administrator, FDA registered medical device customer support organization, and exclusive worldwide sales and regulatory process agent for the GenUltimate! ("Sunshine") diabetes test strip, the internationally launched GenSure! ("Feather") diabetes test strip, and the clinical trial in process GenChoice! ("Ladybug"), the market ready PetSure! test strip for the diabetic testing of dogs and cats, and the panacea GenPrecis! ("Dragonfly") diabetes testing system, ready for clinical trials.

Decision Diagnostics is excited to announce that two key executives, CEO Keith Berman and exclusive agent to DECN for Asia Daniel Y. Kim, have been elected to the Board of Directors of The Bio Co. Ltd., the company's partner for the manufacturing of and development of its test strips and meters. Decision Diagnostics may also have a third director elected at an upcoming date.

Keith Berman, CEO of Decision Diagnostics Corp., stated "Daniel Kim and I are thrilled to be joining the Board of Directors at "The Bio," a venture funded corporation located in South Korea, that is owned and financed by prominent Korean venture funds and angel investors."

"The Bio" currently manufacturers DECN's GenUltimate!, GenSure! and PetSure! products for the U.S. and International markets, along with managing the clinical trials for the company's GenChoice! product, ready for sale in International markets in the Fall of 2018, or within 21 days of the issuance of the clinical trials IRB report. Furthermore, "The Bio" has completed development of the company's GenPrecis! system product scheduled to begin in-house testing in August 2018 and to enter clinical trials in late Fall 2018.

Adding to these new developments, DECN reports that the clinical trials for its GenChoice! product are proceeding according to plan. The U.S. FDA requires in-house and clinical testing of the new product as part of its 510K application process. DECN reports that the in-house testing was completed on June 27. The clinical testing with live subjects is now in process with a July 31 completion expected. The GenChoice! product has performed impressively during these phases.

Mr. Berman continued, "While this major news of our appointment to the Board of "The Bio" is substantial , it is important to take notice of our other summer 2018 successes, the readying of our GenChoice! product for International launch and the domestic launch of our PetSure! product in the next 10 days. Commercial deliveries of PetSure! are set to begin on or about July 20."

The Board of Directors of "The Bio" elected two representatives from DECN to its Board, combining the value which will be brought by CEO Keith Berman and exclusive DECN agent Daniel Y. Kim. As DECN's exclusive agent in Asia and the far east, Mr. Kim has 30 years of experience with diabetic test strips and medical devices, in addition to being the company's face to face and hands-on contact with "The Bio" since 2015.

The election of Mr. Berman and Mr. Kim to the Board of "The Bio" continues to cement and position the foundation of DECN with an adequate network and resources to establish the basis for an exponential growth in sales and corporate profits.

ABOUT DECISION DIAGNOSTICS CORP

Decision Diagnostics Corp. is the leading manufacturer and worldwide distributor of diabetic test strips engineered to operate on legacy glucose meters. DECN's products are designed to operate efficiently and less expensively on certain glucose meters already in use by almost 7.5 million diabetics worldwide. With new inspired technology diabetic test strips already in the final stages of development, DECN products compete on a worldwide scale with legacy manufacturers currently selling to 71+ percent of a $12 billion market.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains the company's forward-looking statements which are based on management's current expectations and assumptions as of July 11, 2018, regarding the company's business and performance, its prospects, current factors, the economy, and other future conditions and forecasts of future events, circumstances, and results.

