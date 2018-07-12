Issuer Direct Corporation: Issuer Direct Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

MORRISVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2018 / Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSE American: ISDR), an industry-leading communications and compliance company, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share. The dividend is payable August 13, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 25, 2018. The ex-dividend date will be July 24, 2018.

Any future cash dividends and the record dates for such dividends must be approved by the Company's Board of Directors and announced by the Company. Payment of future dividends is at the discretion of the Board of Directors and will depend upon revenue, earnings, cash flow from operations, the overall outlook for the Company's business, cash balances, and alternative uses for cash resources.

About Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct® is an industry-leading communications and compliance company focusing on the needs of corporate issuers. Issuer Direct's principal platform, Platform id., empowers users by thoughtfully integrating the most relevant tools, technologies and services, thus eliminating the complexity associated with producing and distributing financial and business communications. Headquartered in RTP, NC, Issuer Direct serves more than 2,000 public and private companies in more than 18 countries. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com.

Contact:

Brian R. Balbirnie

Issuer Direct Corporation

919-481-4000

brian.balbirnie@issuerdirect.com

Brett Maas

Hayden IR

(646) 536-7331

brett@haydenir.com

James Carbonara

Hayden IR

(646)-755-7412

james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Issuer Direct Corporation