By agreement with the bankruptcy estate Østjydsk Bank A/S will be removed from trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen effective from 13 July 2018. The trading of the shares has been suspended since 22 February 2018 and up to and including today, 12 July 2018. The same applies to the company's listed bond. Reference is made to the company's announcement dated 22 February 2018 and Statstidende (the official gazette) dated 27 February 2018, where the bankruptcy has been published. ISIN (equity): DK0010017607 ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN (bond): DK0030176136 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Østjydsk Bank ----------------------------------------------------------------- Listed capital (of DKK 0.50): 89,400,000 shares (DKK 44,700,000) ----------------------------------------------------------------- CBR No: 57 92 89 13 ----------------------------------------------------------------- ICB: 8300 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: OJBA ----------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3386 ----------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Pernille Gram, Surveillance, tel. 33 93 33 66 Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB, Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=685639