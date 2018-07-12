Stem Cell Companies Innovating for the Future

LAS VEGAS, July 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Many medical companies throughout the world are pinning their hopes for miracle cures on stem cell therapies. Because of the ability of stem cells to differentiate into all cells within the body, they are central to the field of regenerative medicine, which seeks to restore or establish normal healthy functions in patients with serious disorders by regenerating human cells, tissues or organs.I would not reference embryonic stem cells - we use adult stem cells and embryonic cells are a whole other animal with certain aged baggage.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCQB:BRTX)

Market Cap: $11.17M, current share price: $1.70

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. develops therapeutic products using cell and tissue protocols, primarily involving adult stem cells. Today, BioRestorative is actively developing programs that aim to dramatically increase quality of care for both (i) chronic back pain caused by disc degeneration, as well as (ii) metabolic disorders includingobesity and diabetes.

BRTX-100 is a novel product to treat damaged, degenerating discs, and is anticipated to be safer, cheaper, and more effective upon a single treatment. Specifically, BRTX-100 is an autologous stem cell product that uses your own stem cells that are harvested, cultured, and then injected directly into the affected disc to start the repair process.

To target obesity and metabolic disorders, they developed their ThermoStem program that uses brown adipose-derived ("brown fat") stem cells to generate new brown fat tissue. BioRestorative Therapies was one of the first companies to identify and publish data about this novel stem cell population. This population of fat is known to burn, rather than store, energy. Elevated levels of brown fat have been demonstrated to increase metabolism and facilitate weight loss. Initial preclinical research indicates that increased amounts of activated brown fat in the body may be responsible for additional caloric burning, as well as reduced glucose and lipid levels.

A month ago, Defined Health (a pharma and targeted scientific consulting firm) conducted an independent review of BRTX-100, which is BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. lead cell therapy candidate designed to treat chronic Lumbar Disc Disease (cLDD). As the report concluded, the Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) reacted positively to the value proposition of BRTX-100 and scientists are optimistic that the clinical data presented to date is likely to be mirrored in future clinical investigations. If BRTX-100 were to be granted FDA approval, KOLs anticipate that it would be integrated into the standard of care for eligible cLDD patients.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Market Cap: $1.59B, current share price: $15.70



Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS.

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Market Cap: $274.53M, current share price: $1.99

Athersys, Inc., is a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The company's lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase II study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase II clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase I/II clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients, including those suffering from serious conditions with unmet medical need.

Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Market Cap: $420.07M, current share price: $9.90

Vericel Corporation, is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies to repair and regenerate damaged tissues and organs. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Carticel, an autologous chondrocyte implant for the repair of symptomatic cartilage defects of the femoral condyle caused by acute or repetitive trauma in patients that have inadequate response to a prior arthroscopic or other surgical repair procedure. The company also markets Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns. In addition, it develops ixmyelocel-T, a patient-specific multicellular therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Market Cap: $634.30M, current share price: $12.00

Fate Therapeutics, Inc.,is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; FT500 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; FT516 engineered iPSC-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of hematologic/solid tumors; and FT819 engineered chimeric antigen receptor 19 iPSC-derived T-cell product candidate for hematologic/solid tumors. The company's immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and FT300 iPSC-derived myeloid derived suppressor cell product candidate for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

