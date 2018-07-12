Cloud Based LIMS to Witness Significant Surge in Adoption During Next Five Years

PUNE, India, July 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Laboratory Information Management System/LIMS Market by Type (Broad), Component (Software, Service), Deployment Model (On-premise, Remote, Cloud), Industry (CRO, CMO, Toxicology, Pharma, Biotech, Chemical, Agriculture, Oil, Gas) - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global market is expected to reach USD 1,355.0 million by 2023 from USD 747.3 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 12.6%.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )



Browse 160 market data Tables and 34 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Laboratory Information Management System/LIMS Market"



https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/laboratory-information-management-systems-market-250610373.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

By type, the broad-based LIMS segment is expected to dominate the market in 2018

Based on type, the LIMS Market is segmented into broad-based LIMS and industry-specific LIMS. The broad-based LIMS segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2018 as these solutions provide users with significant room for customization and interpretation that can support multiple businesses across different geographic locations. Broad-based LIMS help streamline laboratory workflow processes and improve decision-making and reporting, these advantages are also expected to drive their uptake in the coming years.

The on-premise LIMS segment is expected to dominate the market in 2018

Based on deployment model, the LIMS Market is segmented into on-premise, cloud-based, and remotely hosted models. In 2018, the on-premise LIMS segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the fact that these solutions are more customizable and have minimum risk associated with data breaches and external attacks.

The life sciences segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on industry, the LIMS Market is segmented into life sciences, chemical, food & beverage and agriculture, environmental testing laboratories, petrochemical refineries and oil & gas, and other industries. The life sciences segment is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Growth in this segment can primarily be attributed to the rise in outsourcing by pharmaceutical companies, need to adhere to regulatory mandates, increasing number of biobanks/biorepositories, and growing R&D investments/activities in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Ask for PDF Brochure @https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=250610373

North America to dominate the Laboratory Information Management System Market

In 2018, North America is expected to dominate the market followed by Europe. The large share of this geographical segment is attributed to the strong economies in the US and Canada, which have allowed for significant investments in new technologies, growth in biobanks, easy availability of LIMS products and services, and stringent regulatory requirements across industries.

The Laboratory Information Management System Market is fragmented, with the presence of several large as well as emerging players. In 2017, LabWare (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Abbott Informatics (US), LabVantage Solutions (US) were the leading players in the Laboratory Information Management System Market. Other major players include LabLynx (US), Autoscribe Informatics (US), Computing Solutions (US), GenoLogics (Canada), LABWORKS (US), Dassault Systèmes (France), Siemens (Germany), and Accelerated Technology Laboratories (US).

Know more about the Laboratory Information Management System Market:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/laboratory-information-management-systems-market-250610373.html

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com





Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/laboratory-information-management-systems-market.asp

Connect with us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets