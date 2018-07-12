

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - TripAdvisor listed the best 10 burger joints in U.S. This is based on reviews by millions of customers.



The top burger point is Al's Burger Shack in Chapel Hill, North Carolina that got 4.5 bubbles out of 5 in TripAdvisor rating. There were 272 reviews for this burger point.



Al's Burger claims to have exceptional burgers, dogs, and shakes from the best local ingredients. In a testimonial, a TripAdvisor guest has said Al's Burgershack is,'...friendly, remember-your-name service, locally owned, high quality, locally sourced ingredients, sweet potato fries, and enough variety to avoid boredom.'



Gaining 4.5 bubbles, Brooks Gourmet Burgers and Dogs in Naples, Florida stood at the second place. There were more than 2500 reviews for this popular shop.



Honest Abe's Burgers and Freedom in Lincoln, Nebraska also got 4.5 bubbles that was placed in the third position. Grumps Burgers in Granbury, Texas came in the fourth position and Slabtown Cafe and Burgers in Traverse City, Michigan was listed as the best fifth burger point.



Burger Republic in Nashville, Tennessee, Pearls Delux Burgers in San Francisco, California, Back Door Grill in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, MacPhail's Burgers in Jackson, Wyoming, the Burger Dive in Billings, Montana are the other burger points in the list in that order.



