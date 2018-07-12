Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 12, 2018) - Argentum Silver Corp. (TSXV: ASL) (the "Company") The Company is pleased to announce that it has granted 1,650,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.24 per share and expiring on July 11, 2023, to various officers, directors and consultants of the Company. The common shares issuable upon exercise of the options are subject to a four-month hold period from the original date of grant.

About the Argentum Silver Corporation

Argentum Silver Corp. is reviewing several battery-metal exploration opportunities, including its newly acquired Vanadium Ridge Property (British Columbia) in mining-friendly jurisdictions. Management continues to undertake extensive due diligence on these opportunities and will provide further updates on developments as they occur.

For further information, please visit www.argentumsilvercorp.com or contact:

Gary Nassif

President & CEO

Phone: 416-855-9304

Email: gnassif@argentumsilvercorp.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.