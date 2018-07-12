-- New Position Responsible for NAB Show Sponsorship and Advertising Sales in Europe --

The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) today announced Phil Guy will join NAB's Conventions and Business Operations department as European Sales Manager. Guy will represent NAB Show, selling sponsorships and advertising to companies located in Europe, and will report to NAB Senior Vice President of Business Development Eric Trabb.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180712005583/en/

Phil Guy (Photo: Business Wire)

Guy served for the past 15 years as sponsorship and advertising manager for IBC. Previously, Guy held various publisher positions at Studio Sound, World Broadcast News, and TV Technology Europe.

"Phil's extensive sales experience in the European market is a tremendous asset to NAB," said Trabb. "He is a great advocate for his customers and will help NAB Show expand its reach and better serve the needs of our partners in Europe."

Phil Guy can be reached by phone (+44 1295 812737) or email (philcguy@btinternet.com).

About NAB Show

NAB Show, held April 6 11, 2019, in Las Vegas, NV, USA, is the world's largest and most comprehensive convention encompassing the convergence of media, entertainment and technology. With nearly 100,000 attendees from 165 countries and 1,700+ exhibitors, NAB Show is the ultimate marketplace for solutions that transcend traditional broadcasting and fuel the digital storytelling economy. From creation to consumption, across multiple platforms and countless nationalities, NAB Show is where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways. For complete details, visit www.nabshow.com.

About NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180712005583/en/

Contacts:

National Association of Broadcasters

Ann Marie Cumming, 202-429-5350