The latest reports from analysts at PV InfoLink and EnergyTrend show prices continuing to fall, though at a slower rate than was seen immediately after China's 31/5 announcements. High efficiency mono-PERC modules fell to around $0.32/W, while multicrystalline module prices hold steady between $0.26 and $0.29/W.A price trend report from Taiwan based analysts EnergyTrend states that mono-Si module prices hit a new low. The report places mono prices outside of China in the range of $0.29-$0.40/W, a large gap that is attributed to technological differences. Similar figures are reported by PV InfoLink, ...

