HARTFORD (dpa-AFX) - Pratt & Whitney, a division of United Technologies Corp. (UTX), said it welcomed JetBlue Airways (JBLU) on its selection of 60 firm Airbus A220-300 aircraft, which are powered exclusively by Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan (GTF) engines. The announcement follows previous firm orders from JetBlue for GTF engines to power 85 Airbus A320neo family aircraft.



